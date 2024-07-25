Jennifer Lopez ‘shed tears’ after 55th birthday bash without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez rings in 55th birthday with Bridgerton themed birthday bash sans husband Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck did not make it to Jennifer Lopez’s 55th Bridgerton-themed birthday bash, but her fans made sure to make her day perfect.



In post-birthday celebrations update on Instagram on Wednesday, July 24, the Get on The Floor songstress penned a heartwarming note for her fans, sharing that their wishes moved her to tears.

"I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world," the Atlas star began. "I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed."

"I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world," the deeply grateful icon continued, "I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift."

"Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you," she added before concluding. "Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly, your love."



It is pertinent to note that Lopez’s social media update comes after she celebrated her 55th birthday amid the ongoing rumours about her relationship status with the Justice League star.

Notably, Affleck, 51, was absent from wife's birthday celebration, fueling further speculations about marital woes.