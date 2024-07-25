Joe Jonas laughs at himself for his iconic ‘teen pop star’ hairdo

Joe Jonas has experimented with various hairstyles and colours throughout his career

Joe Jonas knows how to laugh at himself over his iconic Camp Rock-era flat-ironed hair.

In a light-hearted chat with comedian Hannah Berner posted to her Instagram, the Jonas Brothers frontman poked fun at his teenage hairstyle choices, admitting that the flat-ironed look is his least favourite.

“There was a phase where I felt like I needed to flat-iron my hair,” Jonas confessed, reminiscing about his spiky, punk-style hairdo.

Berner, 32, pressed for details, asking who made him feel the need to straighten his locks. “Was that society or your brothers or your manager or you?” she asked.

“Just being a teen pop star,” Jonas said.

When asked if he did the styling himself, Jonas admitted, “It took a team.” Berner humorously suggested his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas helped with the styling, to which Joe quipped, “Kevin was better at it than me.”

Despite his current success with his new song, Work It Out, Berner playfully noted in the caption that she “won’t let him forget his old hair.”

Throughout his career, Joe has experimented with various hairstyles. From the straight-pressed look during his Camp Rock days to long locks, curly styles, and even a mohawk, he's tried it all.

The DNCE member has also played with bold colors, going blond and adding red and pink highlights.