Prince Harry's tolerance reaches breaking point as rift with royals intensifies

Prince Harry's patience has seemingly come to an end as he dropped a new bombshell after Prince William's major announcement.
The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working royal and relocated to the US in 2020, has finally exposed the big royal truth.
Harry publicly revealed the main reason of his feud with King Charles, Prince William and other royals.
Admitting the fact about his destroyed relationship with the royal family, the Duke claimed his fight against tabloids is a 'central piece' of rift with his own people.
The Duke's mission to hold "tabloids" accountable differs from the approach taken by his father and brother, which Harry claims played a major role to destroy their relationship.
During a new interview for ITV's documentary "Tabloids on Trial", Rebecca Barry asked the Duke: "To what extent do you think your determination to fight the tabloids destroyed the relationship with your family?"
Harry got emotional while responding to the question, saying: "I think that's certainly a central piece to it."
The Duke explained: "That's a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press."
Harry's latest statement comes after his announcement to take his Invictus Games back to the UK in 2027.
Miley Cyrus makes her stance kind of clear in mom Tish Cyrus and dad Billy Ray Cyrus beef
Britney Spears wants to ‘start spending more time’ with sons ‘when they are ready’
Glen Powell coyly admitted that he had “a date” for the highly anticipated sequel
Amanda Abbington share ‘brutal, relentless and unforgiving’ details about Giovanni Pernice
Drake and Kenrick Lamar’s historic rap beef has seemingly cooled off since May 2024
Leaked audio and texts reveal Billy Ray Cyrus calling his ex-wives derogatory names