‘Eastenders’ star Martin Kemp booked to lead ‘Doctor Plague’

Eastenders star Martin Kemp's new project Doctor Plague in underway

Martin Kemp has been booked to helm the upcoming movie Doctor Plague, which is underway in London.

Deadline reported on Wednesday, July 24, that the Eastenders star will join the UK serial killer thriller as John Verney, a jaded detective on the trail of an ancient cult of plague Doctors, unfolding a web of conspiracy that stretched back to the most infamous string of murders in London's history.

Each clue drew him further into the secret society that had been operating in the shadows for centuries. Haunted by visions of plague masks, Verney's obsession grew.

The more he uncovered, the clearer it became that he was dealing with a powerful entity, one that would stop at nothing to protect its secrets. The stakes soared when threats against his family emerged, forcing Verney into a desperate race against time.

In addition to Kemp, 62, Daisy Beaumont from The World Is Not Enough, David Yip from A View to A Kill, Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott from Renegades, Peter Woodward from Babylon 5, and Wendy Glenn from You’re Next round out the stellar line-up.

Producer Jonathan Sothcott reflected on working with Kemp on the forthcoming project.

"One of the best-loved and most recognisable faces in the UK, Martin Kemp, has achieved a constant evolution of reinvention for new audiences in the last decade," he said.

"I’m delighted he’s back in front of the camera in this gritty horror serial killer movie, facing off against an instantly iconic enemy and navigating a seemingly endless labyrinth of twists and turns," Sothcott added.