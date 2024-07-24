Prince Harry suffers major setback as William finds Dukes’ replacement

Prince Harry faced a big blow as his brother Prince William seemingly found his replacement in his firstborn Prince George.



Recently, the world witnessed a sweet bond between the first and second in line to the throne at the 2024 Euro Cup.



The father-son duo shared a few heartfelt moments during the nail-biting match between England and Spain.

While analysing George's fondness for his father, royal commentator Jennie Bond shared that George is "really cut from the same cloth as his father."

In conversation with OK! Magazine, she said, "...they obviously have a great relationship and perhaps they get a kick out of playing lookalikes."

Moreover, relationship guru Nicky Wake claimed that George is following in the footsteps of his dad, preparing for the future royal role alongside William.

He said, "William and George looked adorable watching the Euros together."

The expert revealed that George mimicked his dad, showing that he "idolises him in every way, whether it was cheering and hugging in joy at the goal, or sitting in devastation at the result."

"George looking over at William to copy his actions shows that he sees his father as a role model and aspires to be like him when he's older," Nicky shared.



These comments came amid the growing feud between William and Harry, hinting that the future King of England would be relying on his son in his reign.