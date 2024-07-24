Kevin Feige planning to bring Robert Downey Jr. back as Iron Man in MCU?

Kevin Fiege on Robert Downey Jr.’s Ironman and Chris Evan's Captain America

Kevin Fiege thinks Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man “can be done.”



The Marvel boss gave the possibilities of Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans’ return to the MCU as Iron Man or Captain America, respectively, a positive touch in an interview with DiscussingFilm, keeping the example of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine in front of him.

“That’s the key, right? How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we’ve been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine,” Feige elaborated when asked about Downey and Evans comeback.

“So, what’s to come? We’ll see. We’re just proud that we, I think, have figured it out for Wolverine. I think Hugh’s appearance and starring role in [Deadpool & Wolverine] is a great sign that it can be done, if great care is taken.”

Downey and Evans both said goodbye to MCU in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which featured the death of Downey’s Iron Man/Tony Stark.

Similarly, Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine in X-Men movies since 2000 died in 2017’s Logan, but it seems like Jackman wanted more.