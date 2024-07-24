Celine Dion charges massive fee for one song at Paris Olympics 2024 ceremony

Celine Dion performing at 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Celine Dion seems to be getting a hefty paycheck for her performance during Friday’s Paris Olympics opening ceremony.



As per reports by TMZ, the 56-year-old Grammy winner is getting a massive fee of $2 million for her performance, and that also only for one song.

The reports of Dion’s performance at the opening came after the superstar was seen checking into the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris on Monday, as an insider confirmed her involvement in the ceremony to Page Six.

Dion’s gig at the opening at one of the biggest sporting events in the world marks her onstage comeback after years of hiatus due to stiff person syndrome, a condition she has in which she faces muscular spasms.

The My Heart Will Go On singer paused her Las Vegas residency back in 2021 due to the condition.

Despite the severity of her seizure that she faces time to time, Dion has been planning to perform for her fans once again.