Kyle Richards changes Instagram bio after Mauricio Umansky's viral moment

Kyle Richards updates her list of roles on Instagram

Kyle Richards scrubbed “wife” from her list of roles after her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky was photographed kissing a “mystery woman.”

Richards, who tied the knot with Umansky in 1996 and separated after 27 years of marriage in 2023, redefined her relationship with The Agency co-founder, who was caught off-guard at the airport in Mykonos, Greece on July 16.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star updated her Instagram bio on Friday, July 19, upgrading her list of roles, “Mom, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH.”

This came after Umansky was spotted heating things up with the 31-year-old, who has been identified as actress Nikita Kahn, at Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos.

While the Buying Beverly Hills star was spotted getting cosy with his new sweetheart, Kyle was snapped back in the States at the Minnesota Yacht Club music festival with her friend Morgan Wade.

For the unversed, the former couple are parents to daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old reality TV star is also a mom to daughter Farrah Brittany from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.