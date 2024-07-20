JoJo Siwa’s happy for beating ‘Taylor Swift on a list of something’

JoJo Siwa beats Taylor Swift in 'something'

JoJo Siwa is glad she “beat Taylor Swift on a list of something.”



Ever since the Dance Moms alum released her song Karma in April, she has been facing quite an amount of criticism, but has been handling it quite positively, additionally topping the list of "YouTube's Most Disliked Music Video by a Female Artist in 2024."

On her TikTok on July 18, JoJo recapped the list, starting with Ariana Grande's yes, and? at number four with 290,000 dislikes, Katy Perry's WOMAN'S WORLD at number three with 330,000 dislikes, and Taylor Swift's Fortnight at number two with 350,000 dislikes.

“Your number one first place overall,” JoJo shouted with excitement, “goes to Karma by JoJo Siwa with an astonishing, record-breaking 3.1 million dislikes!”

But, the 21-year-old chose to look at the matter with optimism after topping the list.

“You know, I am the only person that can say I beat Taylor Swift on a list of something,” she joked. “I'll take it.”

The judge of So You Think You Can Dance has also previously touched on her delight at hitting her adult years, referring criticism to people's “afraid of things they don't know.”

"Things can be scary for people,” she told E! News in April. “New things can be very, very scary.”