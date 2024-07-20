Meryl Streep all set to narrate documentary Escape from Extinction Rewilding

Meryl Streep to narrate the sequel to 2020 award-winning documentary: Deets inside

Meryl Streep is going to lend her voice to narrate the sequel to the 2020 award-winning documentary, Escape from Extinction.



Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane and executive producer of the film, said, “This documentary, featuring the powerful narration of Meryl Streep, not only brings the significance of rewilding to light but also highlights that you can’t protect what you don’t love, and you can’t love what you don’t know.”

“At American Humane, we are profoundly thankful to Meryl for lending her voice to this critical story of survival, inspiring countless others to become advocates for animal welfare,” stated Dr Robin, per Variety.

In a press statement shared via the outlet, “By narrating ‘Escape from Extinction Rewilding,’ Streep continues her long-standing support for initiatives that address the urgent need for biodiversity conservation and the protection of endangered species.”

The documentary, which is directed and produced by Matthew Brady through MRB Productions, “will explore how rewilding will ensure that conservation efforts are effective and sustainable”.

Interestingly, Meryl was reportedly selected because of her commitment to protect endangered species.

The outlet reported that the Mamma Mia actress participated in campaigns to save the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and supported organisations such as the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC).

Not only that, Meryl also partnered with New Jersey lawmakers to rally behind elephants for legislation to ban the sale, purchase or possession of ivory and rhinoceros’ horn.

Meanwhile, Escape from Extinction Rewilding is slated to release in theatres nationwide on September 27, 2024.