Shiloh goes newspaper-public with father Brad Pitt name-drop

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and daughter Shiloh amid their divorce

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh took the rejection of Brad Pitt’s last name as her legal name to a whole another level.



According to TMZ, the 18-year-old put up an ad in the Los Angeles Times publicly announcing the filing of her petition to drop “Pitt” from her surname.

The publication reports that the taking out of the advertisement is a requirement by court before it can approve her petition.

The teenager has filed a petition to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

According to previous reports by several media outlets, Shiloh didn’t want to be associated with her star-father during his ongoing divorce battle with the Girl, Interrupted star, and filed the case on her 18th birthday in May.

As per a source via Entertainment Tonight, “Angie doesn’t know and can’t speak for [the petition]," because the teen hired and paid an attorney by herself.

Brad Pitt was “aware and upset” by his daughter's actions, an insider told People.

“He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter,” the source shared.

“The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”