Meghan Markle set to steal Kate Middleton’s spotlight with Netflix show

Meghan Markle aims to steal the spotlight from Kate Middleton with her upcoming cooking show on Netflix.

As reported by Life & Style, the Duchess of Sussex has wrapped her new show for the streaming giant amid Catherine’s health woes.



The source suggested that the former Suits actress's upcoming project will cover "everything from cooking and gardening to entertaining and friendship."



An insider shared, "Meghan really enjoyed being back in front of the camera."

"She was totally in her element, demonstrating her skills in the kitchen and sharing tips on how to be the perfect hostess," the source added.



Notably, these comments came amid Princess Kate's recent news-making Wimbledon appearance as she battles cancer.

It has been said that Meghan has been trying to grab spotlight as the future Queen of England has been away from the public eye.

Princess Kate is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy and has not resumed work as a full-time royal, giving the Duchess a chance to make it the headlines.