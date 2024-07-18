Princess Anne fulfils major commitment in second public engagement

King and Queen attended the State Opening of Parliament

Princess Anne has made her second public appearance since sustaining a head injury, as noted in the Court Circular.

The Court Circular serves as the official record of past engagements by Royal Family members.

On Wednesday, July 17, the Princess Royal was reported to be participating in her second engagement since her minor head injuries, which required her to be hospitalized for five nights.

The Court Circular stated: "The Princess Royal, Colonel-in-Chief, Intelligence Corps, this afternoon visited 4 Military Intelligence Battalion at Bulford Barracks, Salisbury, Wiltshire."

This engagement came just five days after Princess Anne visited the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships in Gloucester, marking her official return to duties.

Princess Anne was initially scheduled to attend the funeral of the Earl of Rosebery and Midlothian on Wednesday, held at Dalmeny Kirk.

As the Princess Royal travelled to Wiltshire for her engagement, she was represented by her Lady in Waiting, Mrs Charles Ritchie, at the funeral.

The 73-year-old's latest outing was based just over an hour's drive away from her home, Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.

A statement released from Buckingham Palace on June 24 regarding Anne's injury said: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the Princess for a speedy recovery."

Following the incident, Buckingham Palace confirmed that on doctor’s advice, Anne's engagements would be cancelled until further notice. The princess later returned to duties on July 12.







