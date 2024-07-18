King Charles 'extremely sad' about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles, Prince Harry relationship takes a new turn

King Charles III, who's battling cancer, is said to be worried about Prince Harry and his family.

The 75-year-old monarch's true feelings about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been revealed by a royal author and historian.



The royal family's relationship with the Sussexes has been strained in recent years since the couple decided to say goodbye to the royal jobs to built a new home for themselves in Montecito.



A royal expert has claimed that Duke and Duchess of Sussex's public comments have left the King "hurt".

Robert Hardman claimed in his book "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story," that the monarch is now determined to "get on with life" having heard out Meghan and Harry's perspective.



The expert went on: "Of course, the King is extremely sad about Harry and Meghan but there is a sense of exasperation, that he has done what he can and now he is King, there are many more things to think about."

Hardman, citing a source, claimed: "He has tried listening. Now he just says: 'I don't want to know what the problem is. I'm just getting on with my life".

The King is reportedly desperate to see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but William has lost his trust in Harry for good. The Prince of Wales has reportedly asked the monarch to move on from the Sussexes' drama as well.

Harry, who does not seem to be in hurry to make amends with the royals, discussed his last meeting with the King in an interview with Good Morning America, saying: "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."



However, Harry and Meghan's actions do not support his words as they keep on doing the things that add to the King and the royal family's worries.