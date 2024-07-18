Kate Hudson makes shocking revelation after year-long break from dating

Kate Hudson shares interesting detail during year-long break from dating

Kate Hudson has recently made shocking revelation about famous men hitting on her during year-long break from dating.



Speaking on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kate said that a “ton” of famous men hit on her during her break from dating.

“I mean yeah,” remarked the 45-year-old, responding to a fan’s question whether any celebrities tried to “shoot their shot” at the time.

The host further asked, “Did people at that time reach out to you in your DMs?”

“Oh yeah,” stated the actress.

Kate explained, “Look, it’s a great way to meet people, and a great thing to make your ego feel wonderful. Like, ‘Oh, that one snuck in.’”

“But I had a ton [of DMs] … I like to flirt, which is why I had to go through a year without flirting. Yeah, now it’s done,” added the actress.

Earlier in May, Kate revealed about her year off from men during Call Her Daddy podcast.

“It was great. I was at that place where I was like, ‘I don’t want to keep repeating any patterns anymore,’” continued the actress.

Kate mentioned, “I have a great therapist who was like, ‘I can help you, but you have to do it,’” she added.

Meanwhile, Kate also opened up that her break from dating helped prepare her for relationship with Fujikawa, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Rani.

The couple sparked dating rumours in December 2016 and got engaged in September 2021.