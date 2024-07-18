Katie Price reveals cocaine and alcohol use before 2021 car crash

Katie Price links 2021 car crash to daughter's emotional call.

Katie Price has publicly acknowledged consuming cocaine and alcohol prior to her 2021 car crash, defending her actions as driven by a desire to see her daughter, Princess.

The incident, where her BMW overturned on a West Sussex country road around 6:20 am on September 28, resulted in charges of drink-driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance after she tested positive for alcohol and cocaine.

In her autobiography titled This Is Me, she revealed details about the events leading up to the crash, explaining that she had friends over at her home before the incident.

She admitted to consuming cocaine, estimating she had "a little bit of it, probably a couple of lines," along with alcohol.

The revelations were shared with The Sun, where she reflected on her state of mind during that morning.

She has opened up about the circumstances leading to her 2021 car crash, attributing her actions to distress over her daughter Princess' emotional state.

Price described her state of mind that night, stating, "I wasn't thinking straight" and emphasizing her urgency to see her daughter, regardless of the late hour.

Reflecting on the aftermath of the crash, Price avoided jail time but received a 16-week suspended sentence, 100 hours of community service, and a two-year driving ban, which was reduced by 24 weeks upon completion of a drink-drive rehabilitation course.