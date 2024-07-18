2024 Emmy Awards: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon compete over ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon competing for Emmy's over 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, longtime besties, are competing in the same category after being nominated for Emmy Awards for their Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.



Both of the Hollywood A-list actresses got nominated in “Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series” category for the show.

On the show, Jennifer, 55, portrays the character of Alex Levy while Reese, 48, plays the role of Bradley Jackson, reflecting on behind-the-scenes culture of a network broadcasting morning news program.

Other stars in the category are Carrie Coon for The Gilded Age, Maya Erskine for Mr & Mrs Smith, Ana Sawai for Shogun and Imelda Staunton for The Crown.

Considering the nominees and the hit shows, the category is highly competitive for the pair as well as the other stars.

However, this is not the first time Aniston or Witherspoon got nominated for Emmys.

Jennifer and Reese got nominated in the same category for the same show in 2020 and 2022, with the former winning an Emmy for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series" in 2022 for playing Rachel Green on Friends and the latter winning an Emmy for producing Big Little Lies in 2017.