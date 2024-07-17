Joey King reflects on her struggles with skin condition: More inside

Joey King gets candid about her struggles with perioral dermatitis for the last seven months.



In a TikTok posted on July 16, the Kissing Booth actress opened up about her skincare routine as she was using a small razor to dermaplane her face.

“I'm trying to stop my prescription stuff to make it go away on its own,” said the 24-year-old.

Joey stated, “I just stopped it like a week ago, I started using my other skincare and, you can't really see it right now, but it's like coming back.”

“And I have literally no idea what to do about it,” she continued.

According to American Academy of Dermatology, the skin condition, also known as POD, “causes small red bumps to form around the eyes, nose or mouth”.

Captioning the post, A Family Affair actress wrote, “Any tips for the dermatitis would be greatly appreciated.”

The clip was reportedly viewed more than two million times, as many fans commented key tips that Joey could use to help treat her symptoms.

“Have you tried using a gentle, fragrance-free moisturizer and avoiding trigger ingredients? Consult a dermatologist for personalised treatment options,” said one user.

To which, Joey responded, “Yes I switched to vanicream before seeing a derm. And I got put on some topical prescriptions and they work great but I was told to ween myself off.”

“And now that I am… it’s coming back,” she added.