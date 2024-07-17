Inside Brad Pitt's unconventional gift, he gets from Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt has made a significant transformation in his personal hygiene habits, according to sources.

"He's really reformed for Ines," a source revealed, crediting his girlfriend Ines de Ramon for the change.

Previously, the actor was known to be "quite lackadaisical about taking showers and washing his hair," and would only use "soap and water" when he did shower, refusing to use "deodorant or cologne."

However, with Ines' influence, he has apparently turned over a new leaf and is now "smelling like a rose."

The jewelry designer, 34, became the Curious Case of Benjamin Button's first serious girlfriend since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie. Their relationship began in 2022, following Ines' separation from her husband Paul Wesley in 2019.

Speculation about Brad and Ines' romance started after they were spotted together on his 59th birthday in December 2022.

However, their relationship was only confirmed in early 2023 when photos emerged of the couple sunbathing together on a New Year's getaway to Cabo.

“He’d often go a day or two without bathing, which is astonishing given he’s such a huge sex symbol, but with Ines, it’s a different story,” the insider explained. “He’s gone out of his way to change his smelly ways.”

According to the insider, yoga is the couple's favourite activity to perform together, followed by a shower or a swim in the pool.

“Brad’s generally paying more attention to clothes he wears and letting her pick out his cologne. She’s even got him flossing his teeth,” the insider concluded.

“Now, they love to go out and get pampered at the spa together, like massages and facials. He loves moisturizers and skin creams too; he’s upped his game in this area to everyone’s relief.”