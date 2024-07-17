BTS’ Jin reveals obsession with THIS Korean drama

BTS sensation Jin named a Korean drama he recently enjoyed watching

Jin from BTS prompted BTS ARMY to add another Korean drama to their binge-watching list as he revealed his obsession with one.

According to Koreaboo, the oldest member of the widely lauded South Korean boy band shared in an interview with WKorean that he recently enjoyed watching Queen of Tears.

"The most enjoyable drama I’ve watched recently, although I didn’t catch it from the first episode, is called Queen of Tears,” he said during the recent interview.

In addition to naming the drama, the Moon crooner also shared one of his favorite scenes that piqued his interest.

"There was a scene where Kim Soo Hyun sunbae-nim holds flower petals and decides whether he likes her or not, and that scene was really cool to watch," he recalled with a smile.

The TvN drama, which starred Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, broke records since it aired on April 28, nabbing the No. 1 show spot and surpassing other leading shows like Goblin and Crash Landing on You.

As for Jin, 31, he now has some time to continue with his drama watchlist as he recently returned from military service after 18 months of duty.