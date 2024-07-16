Nicole Kidman shares daughter’s sweet reaction to ‘stoned’ performance in Eye Wide Shut

Nicole Kidman talks about daughter's reaction to her performance in Eyes Wide Shut movie

Nicole Kidman has recently shared her daughter’s sweet reaction to “stoned” performance in Eyes Wide Shut movie

Speaking with The LA Times, Nicole said, “At the AFI [Life Achievement Award] tribute, they saw the scene where I get stoned.”

Nicole told the outlet, “They showed that and I was like, 'Ooooh. Golly. OK.' I sat next to my daughter, Sunday, watching that.”

“She said, 'Mom, that was good.' And then they showed that scene in Birth,” revealed the actress.

Reflecting on her 2004 movie, Nicole continued, “And she said, 'That was really good.' And I watched that scene and thought, 'Wow. That was really good.' And I never do that.”

Nicole, who shares two younger daughters with husband Keith Urban, spoke to PEOPLE in June about her new movie, A Family Affair.

While talking about her younger daughters, the actress stated, “They’re very supportive. But they're also like, ‘OK, calm down.'”

However, Nicole mentioned, “I do think it's important not to have sycophants [around you].”

“And it's not also seeking out really horrible criticism… We're all a work in progress, as they say,” added the actress.

Nicole told Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles movie premiere on June 13.

“Her daughters really fangirl over Joey [King]. Which is nice, right? They've grown up with Joey,” noted the actress.