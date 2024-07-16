Princess Kate overwhelmed by Prince William's unwavering support

Kate Middleton, who receives love and prayers from fans during her battle with cancer, has a caring husband to support her at difficult time.



The Princess of Wales, who's undergoing chemotheraphy following her cancer diagnosis, has been more than impressed with how her husband has stepped up in the last few months, and he doesn't seem to mind at all.

“He’s shouldered a lot of the responsibilities, and, what’s more, he seems to be having fun doing it," the source said. "Kate has seen the change, and she’s genuinely touched by all that he’s doing, not just for her, but for the children," a source told OK!.

"The Prince of Wales has become more confident and stronger in his role as dad. It’s reassuring for Kate to know the kids will always have a loving, compassionate, and caring relationship with their father if, God forbid, something happens to her," the source added.



William and Kate often try to remember the promise they made to each other when they got married.

The insider went on telling the truth of the royal couple's relationship, saying: "They remember their vows they said at their wedding,” the insider said. “It forced her and William to take a good look at their priorities and be more grateful for what they have. Their vows have never been more profound as they navigate this difficult time."

William and Kate tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Since their wedding, the couple has welcomed three children: Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015, and Prince Louis in 2018.

