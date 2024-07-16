Bob Dylan set to perform in London later this year

Bob Dylan, the legendary singer, is going on tour in the UK later this year. He'll perform in London, Edinburgh, Wolverhampton, and other cities.

At 83, he's still going strong, but, just like last time, he's got a no-phone policy, so fans will have to put their phones away.

He's been touring since 2021, singing songs from his latest album, and this tour is called the Never Ending Tour.

With 38 nominations and 10 Grammy awards under his belt, Bob Dylan is a true musical legend and not just any singer-songwriter.

Since making his debut with 1960s hits like The Times They Are A-Changin, he has amassed an amazing nine UK number-one albums and six UK top 10 singles.

Dylan's music has been covered by many famous artists, including Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, and Adele.

The Royal Albert Hall is a special place for Dylan, as it's where he faced criticism for using electric instruments in 1966.

Despite the controversy, Dylan continues to perform and will be playing at the Royal Albert Hall in 2024, along with other UK venues. Here are the tour dates: