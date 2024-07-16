Gwyneth Paltrow's mother Blythe Danner ‘completely fine’ after medical incident

Gwyneth Paltrow with mother Blythe Danner

Gwyneth Paltrow's mother Blythe Danner went into a medical emergency during her presence at a charity event in The Hamptons on Saturday, but everything is “ok” now.



An actress herself, 81, she was taken away in an ambulance, but is “completely fine,” according to an insider by People magazine.

“It was early on in the event and she sat there for a while as they took her vitals. It didn't look that bad, but they took her away anyways," the source said.

Blythe was attending the Springs Food Pantry's E.A.T. in the Hidden Gardens 2024 in East Hampton, New York at the Corbett Estate.

A representative for Blythe has shared that the actress is “absolutely Ok,” along with a rep for Gwyneth's company Goop who told People magazine that Blythe is “completely fine.”

Blythe is mostly famous for her portrayal of characters in Meet the Parents, Forces of Nature, The Prince of Tides and 1776.

After getting diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare type of oral cancer in the salivary glands, in March 2018, the actress has had three surgeries ever since, with the third one in 2020 to remove the cancerous tissue.