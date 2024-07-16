Anna Faris talks about son Jack’s puberty-hit

Anna Faris on preteen son Jack

Anna Faris got candid about her experience as the mother of 11-year-old Jack, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Pratt, hitting puberty.



“He told me he thinks he has armpit hair,” the comic actress, who was there to promote her upcoming film, My Spy: The Eternal City, told Hoda Kotb and Justin Sylvester Monday on Today. “It's happening.”

Sylvester chimed in with advice for the doting mom of a preteen and told her to “Get ready, honey. It is happening. Get all those hugs and kisses in now.”

Although excited, the House Bunny star admitted that she “misses” her son being little, “sometimes, when you look at old photos, but I'm really loving this age.”

And she understands that Jack needs her more now than ever.

“Something that makes me a little crazy about Jack, and I think most kids, is like, ‘Mom, where's my backpack?' when it's right there.’”

“How do I teach him how to just look?” she wished.

Jack is not the first time the Estate star has to deal with teenagers, the actress had some experience in the past thanks to her two step-children she shares with her husband Michael Barrett, whom she met on the set of 2018's Overboard, got engaged in 2019 and eloped two years later.

Barrett and Faris are parents to two children together, a daughter 20, and a son, 17.