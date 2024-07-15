Kourtney Kardashian pens birthday note as Penelope turns 12

Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her daughter Penelope Disick's 12th birthday in style.
The 45-year-old Kardashian shared an Instagram Reel of her beloved daughter's pre-teen birthday celebrations on Sunday, July 14.
She wrote in the caption alongside Zaz's cover of La vie en rose: "12 years young"
The video featured a birthday cake with icing, flowers, and 12 candles to go with the theme as it read "Happy Birthday Penelope!" beside a plate of circle-shaped sugar cookies.
In addition, Penelope and her friends were spotted walking along by the beach and through a tunnel to celebrate the big day.
Meanwhile, Kourtney's current husband Travis Barker also extended his greetings to the newly-turned twelve-year-old in the comments section: "Happy Birthday Penelope"
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares Penelope with her ex Scott Disick, posted a throwback from the birthday girl's 11th birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories.
She wrote across the snap: "And just like that, she's 12"
Travis also shared a photo of himself and Penelope engaged with a pink drum set on her big day with a caption that read: "Happy Birthday Penelope."
