Kourtney Kardashian pens birthday note as Penelope turns 12

Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her eldest daughter Penelope Disick's 12th birthday on Sunday, July 14

By Web Desk
July 15, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her daughter Penelope Disick's 12th birthday in style.

The 45-year-old Kardashian shared an Instagram Reel of her beloved daughter's pre-teen birthday celebrations on Sunday, July 14.

She wrote in the caption alongside Zaz's cover of La vie en rose: "12 years young"

The video featured a birthday cake with icing, flowers, and 12 candles to go with the theme as it read "Happy Birthday Penelope!" beside a plate of circle-shaped sugar cookies.

In addition, Penelope and her friends were spotted walking along by the beach and through a tunnel to celebrate the big day.

Meanwhile, Kourtney's current husband Travis Barker also extended his greetings to the newly-turned twelve-year-old in the comments section: "Happy Birthday Penelope"

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares Penelope with her ex Scott Disick, posted a throwback from the birthday girl's 11th birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote across the snap: "And just like that, she's 12"

Travis also shared a photo of himself and Penelope engaged with a pink drum set on her big day with a caption that read: "Happy Birthday Penelope."