Kate Middleton gives major health update to royal fans

Princess Kate's presence at the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final provided reassurance to royal fans regarding her improving health amid cancer treatment.

Dressed in a beautiful purple midi dress, Catherine appeared at the tennis court with her daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton on Sunday.

The Princess of Wales was welcomed with a big round of applause by spectators as it was her second official royal engagement after her cancer diagnosis.

Speaking of Kate's gestures at the sports event, body language expert Darren Stanton shared that the mother-of-three appeared in good spirits.

As reported by Express.co.uk, he said, "I do believe she is currently in a good place. When we saw Kate walking along, she had her shoulders back with her head held high as she took long strides. The way she was walking suggests that she is feeling good about herself and has the inner strength to take this public appearance on independently."



The expert revealed that Kate appeared to be very "present" while interacting with people on her favourite occasion.

"When we look at Kate’s handshake, it is very firm, controlled and stable. Kate’s handshake proved she has a lot of confidence in herself and her self-esteem remains very strong," Darren analysed.

Princess Kate showed the world that she has the "determination to power through and assert herself during Royal engagements."