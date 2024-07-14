Angelina Jolie steps out with son Pax for dinner date

Angelina Jolie rocked an all-black outfit during her dinner date with son Pax

Angelina Jolie tuned into the weekend by enjoying dinner with her son Pax.

According to Page Six, the mother-son duo was spotted ringing into a celebrity hot spot, Sushi Park, in West Hollywood on Friday, July 12.

Reportedly, the 20-year-old son of the Maleficent star footed the bill for their date.

The 49-year-old American actress and filmmaker opted for an all-black outfit for the outing with her younger son.

She donned a black dress with a slit from the knee coupled with a matching handbag, pointed high heels and shades.

As for her son, he sported a blue patterned jacket over a white shirt paired with Khaki cargo and a pair of white sneakers.



The three-time Golden Globe award-winning actress’ day out with her son made headlines shortly after the actress was seen spending time with her daughter Vivienne.

Earlier this week, the mother of six was captured on a shopping spree with her 16-year-old daughter.

Along with Pax and Vivienne, the Wanted actress is also a mother to eldest son Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne’s twin Knox, whom she all shared with former husband Brad Pitt.