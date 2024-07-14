Shannen Doherty reached out to Princess Kate with very emotional message

Shannen Doherty reached out with a personal message of support for her

Shannen Doherty’s heartfelt message to Princess Kate has surfaced following the actress’s passing.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and became a vocal advocate for cancer awareness.

After the Princess of Wales revealed her own cancer diagnosis, the actress reached out with a personal message of support for her.

She wrote on her Instagram story back in March: “Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person.

“We ALL have the right to go through illness or life privately.”

Continuing to add a personal message, Doherty added: “The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership, and plain, morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained it to her children.

“I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect privacy or others, regardless of being in the public eye.

“And Princess Kate, I admire your strength through the endless onslaught you've been under while going through cancer.”

Leslie Sloane, who worked with Doherty for years, confirmed the actress had died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty,” Sloane told People on Sunday.

Meanwhile the Princess of Wales made her second public appearance after her long-awaited return at Trooping the Colour on June 15.

The future Queen received a heartfelt welcome at Wimbledon's Centre Court this afternoon, receiving a standing ovation from the enthusiastic crowd.