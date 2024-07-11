Ryan Reynolds talks wife and daughter’s contrasting feelings about ‘Deadpool’

Ryan Reynolds likes to ‘put in the work’ in preparation for his iconic character

Ryan Reynolds is torn between his wife, Blake Lively, and their daughter vis-a-vis their differing feelings about his iconic character Deadpool.

During a recent interview with Variety alongside his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy, the 47-year-old actor delved into his intense preparation for the character, both physically and mentally.

“It’s not so much about the aesthetic, though I have to fill out the suit. But you want people to see that you’re putting in the work,” Reynolds said, adding, “It makes me feel like I earned it.”

However, Reynolds’ dedication to the iconic Marvel anti-hero has sparked mixed reactions at home.

The dad of four revealed, “I have an intense relationship with Deadpool. My middle daughter said, ‘Daddy, when can you stop Deadpooling?’ I was like, ‘Soon, baby. I promise.’”

Reynolds’ commitment to the role even extends to wearing the Deadpool mask at home, a habit humorously addressed by his colleagues.

Levy, 55, joked that Reynolds needs to “stop wearing that mask in the house,” with which Jackman, 55, agreed, saying, “Yeah, that’s getting weird.”

“It is weird. Listen, Blake insists, so I just do it,” Reynolds quipped.