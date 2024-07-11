‘Friends’ cast is ‘nowhere near healed’ from Matthew Perry’s death: Report

Matthew Perry passed away from an accidental ketamine overdose in November 2023 at the age of 54

The emotional wound of Matthew Perry’s death is still fresh for his loved.



Nearly nine months after the comedian tragically passed away from an accidental ketamine overdose at the age of 54, his Friends co-stars are having trouble bouncing back, per a new report by Radar Online.

“The investigation has everyone talking about Matthew again,” an insider spilled to the outlet, referring to the ongoing LAPD and DEA investigation to determine who supplied the fatal dose of ketamine to Perry.

With the upcoming 30th anniversary of the beloved ‘90s sitcom, things have especially been “tough for everyone who loved him,” including his co-stars: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc.

“The idea of celebrating this anniversary without him is beyond painful, especially because there will inevitably be questions about his death with this whole new investigation to find his drug connection,” the source said, adding, “Matthew was so proud and really hyped up about doing something big for the anniversary. He had so many ideas for it, so to now go ahead without him is almost too painful for words.”

“His death is still a huge wound for them all, and it’s nowhere near healed,” the tipster concluded.