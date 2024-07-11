Cardi B celebrates Kulture's 6th birthday with private jet and custom gown

Cardi B pulls out all the stops for Kulture's 6th birthday.

Cardi B pulled out all the stops to celebrate her daughter Kulture's sixth birthday in extravagant fashion this past week, treating her to a luxurious trip to Paris aboard a private jet and a stunning custom-designed gown.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper shared glimpses of the festivities in an Instagram post on Thursday, showering praise on her "beautiful, gentle, amazing daughter."

In the photos, Kulture looked absolutely adorable in a magnificent white gown featuring a tulle skirt and a dramatic ruffled train.

Meanwhile, Cardi sported a vibrant pink oversized T-shirt dress paired with unique fleece-lined heeled boots and a Chanel XXL travel bag in silver, priced at a staggering $12,039.

Joining them on the Parisian adventure were the singer's husband Offset and their two-year-old son Wave.

Offset's daughter Kalea, nine, from a previous relationship with Shya L'amour, also joined the family in the French capital, making it a memorable celebration for Kulture's special day."

Cardi B made sure her daughter Kulture's sixth birthday was nothing short of spectacular, as she gushed about her daughter's growth and the lessons she's learned as a mom in an Instagram post.

The Grammy-winning rapper, shared heartfelt gratitude to @mattyboy90 and @chromeheartsofficial for Kulture's stunning dress and gave a shout-out to husband @offsetyrn for his part in the celebration.

She also thanked @hecjects for orchestrating their memorable jet trip to Paris, which almost didn't happen but turned out perfectly.

During their Parisian adventure, she documented their visit to the zoo on Instagram Stories, marveling at a giant giraffe and capturing her son Wave's excitement as he joined Kulture in exploring.