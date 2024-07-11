Joe Jonas announces return to solo music career with Jonas Brothers’ blessing

Joe Jonas released his debut solo album in 2011

Joe Jonas is going solo again.

Over a decade after releasing his debut album, Fastlife (2011), the Jonas Brothers frontman, 34, announced the upcoming release of not only a new solo song but also his sophomore album.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, July 10, the former Disney star revealed that his single, Work It Out, will be released on July 19.

“I’m both excited and emotional as I’m gearing up to release new music,” he wrote over a clip of a beautiful landscape set to the tune of the upcoming song.

“I’m humbled and grateful to collaborate with some of my favourite musicians & creators,” he continued, adding, “I hope you can find as much happiness & peace as I do when you listen to these songs.”

Joe provided more details about his solo project during his appearance in this week’s episode of the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast.

Explaining the inspiration behind Work It Out, he said, “The idea is pretty much just sometimes you realise that you just have to shake yourself out of something and you’re the only person who’s going to fix it for yourself, no one is going to come and save you.”

As for his album, which is set to release at an unspecified date later in 2024, he explained that it includes “music that’s all over the place.”

“There’s some real beautiful ballads, there’s songs about being a dad, there’s songs about love, there’s songs about being better to yourself, kinda everything,” he revealed.

The DNCE member further noted that he received the blessings of his brothers — Kevin and Nick — to pursue “something on my own… for myself.”

