Ryan Reynolds reveals favourite Taylor Swift song

Ryan Reynolds revealed his favourite Taylor Swift song after his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star and frenemy, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy failed to guest it.



When asked, Jackman was pretty sure Reynolds favourite Swift song is We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, considering that the former heard it from the latter “word for word” on the last day of filming Deadpool & Wolverine.

Levy took a chance at Gorgeous, but also got the question wrong.

Reynolds shared that his favourite Swift song is Betty from the popstar’s 2020 album, Folklore.

According to word on the internet, the star chose the song because Swift used the names of his and wife Blake Lively's three children born at the time, James, Inez and, in her lyrics.

The couple welcomed their fourth child in 2023, and Swift is already involved in important decisions, such as deciding the name.

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name will be... We're still waiting, so, Taylor, let's maybe start, you know," Reynolds joked in an interview in May on Today with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Added Reynolds, “She's a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy's not a word I'd attach to Taylor.”