Channing Tatum addresses Scarlett Johansson’s work with husband Colin Jost

Channing Tatum discusses about Scarlett Johansson's chemistry with Colin Jost

Channing Tatum has recently addressed Scarlett Johansson’s “true chemistry” with her real-life husband Colin Jost in Fly Me to the Moon.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Channing, who plays the love interest of Scarlett in new rom-com, revealed he witnessed the amazing chemistry between the actress and Colin, who came to set to film a cameo in the new movie.

Gushing over Scarlett’s bond with Colin in the movie, the Dear John actor said, “I was like, ‘Oh, you guys are cute.’”

To which, Scarlett replied, “Yeah, I mean, I think we are.”

Scarlett mentioned that her director Greg Berlanti personally requested Colin for the cameo.

“[He] was like, ‘Do you think Colin would want to do…?’ Greg and Colin, they have a great rapport and they're both comedy writers and, I think, they have a little bit of a similar personality in some ways,” continued the 39-year-old.

Scarlett remarked, “And so I think he just really was excited to have Colin come and do a cameo. I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm sure if you ask him, I'm not going to ask him.’”

While working with Colin, the Black Widow actress stated, “We don't get to work together really ever because... I mean, we've worked together as he's written stuff for me for SNL, but we never get to perform together.”

She also told the outlet that Colin had run lines with her, stating, “I was telling Channing that when I learn my lines, if he's around, of course, I'm like, ‘Can you run lines with me?’ And it's just always a thing because he'll act the other part out and [it] drives me nuts.”

“He remembers all my lines also. Months later, he'll say them back to me. I'm like, ‘You're a crazy person,’” she quipped.

Meanwhile, Fly Me to the Moon will release in theatres on July 12.