Minnie Driver reflects on 'phenomenal' onscreen rivalry with Samantha Morton

Minnie Driver reflects on her onscreen rivalry with Samantha Morton

Minnie Driver recently reflected on her "phenomenal" onscreen rivalry with Samantha Morton in the Starz series The Serpent Queen.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Driver rehashed the experience of filming the show alongside Morton.

In addition, she credited the show's creator Justin Haythe for writing rich female characters in diverse ways.

The 54-year-old British-American actress said: "Justin writes proper women. That's what I felt when I read his script, that he was just serving the most amazing women, and you feel that service and that interest he has. ... Sam also needed someone she could sink her teeth into. I knew it was going to be a great battle."

Meanwhile, Morton admitted to being a long-time fan of Driver, who "blew" her mind with performance in the 1995 miniseries The Politician's Wife.

Reflecting on her experience of working with the Good Will Hunting actress, she said: "I felt that the space was shared and the time was taken. It was about 'we,' not 'I'"

For the unversed, The Serpent Queen season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, July 12 at 8 PM on Starz.