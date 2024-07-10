Buckingham Palace issues surprising statement after Prince William's big decision

Buckingham Palace has excited royal fans with new message amid reports of Prince William's decision to miss out much-hyped event.



A football-themed changing of guard at Buckingham Palace mesmerised fans ahead of England’s Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

The royal family's social media accounts shared the heart-capturing video with a message to England team.

"Wishing the best of luck to @England in tonight's game! @ArmyInLondon @BritishArmy"



Royal author Richard Palmer has also retweeted a message about the palace's celebration with a claim that Prince William won't attend the crucial game, writing on X (formerly Twitter): "Prince William, who went to the quarter-final against Switzerland, will not be at the match in Dortmund this evening."

As President of The Football Association, William flew to Germany to support England in their quarterfinals match against Switzerland at Düsseldorf Arena.



The future King William is a long-time soccer enthusiast and frequently attends matches to cheer on the team. Now, it's being said the William would