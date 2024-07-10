Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet makes thought provoking confession

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet makes bold demand amid hidden health struggle

Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet, whom he shared with his former wife Jennifer Garner, finally revealed the reason for always donning a mask in public.

Despite the scorching heat, the 18-year-old was captured wearing the face mask, often prompting others to think she opted for it to maintain a low-key profile and due to privacy concerns because of the offspring of two Hollywood’s A-list celebrities.

However, that’s not the case. In an impassioned speech at the LA County Board of Supervisors, the teenager opened up about her secret health battle as the reason she wore the accessory.

"I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019. I'm okay now, but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses," she said during her speech after the introduction.

The first-time voter then put her demands on the table to counter the health concerns.

"To confront the long COVID crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration, and Far-UVC light in government facilities, including jails and detention centres, and mask mandates in county medical faculties," she stated confidently.

She further opposed the mask bans, saying, "You must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment, and most importantly, the county must oppose mask bans for any reason."

"They do not keep us safer. They make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together," the eldest daughter of the Batman star and Garner, 52, added.

Following her speech at the meeting, the teen was lauded for her thought-provoking speech.