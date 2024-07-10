David Beckham marks daughter's 13th birthday with adorable video tribute

David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper Beckham officially became a teenage

David Beckham adored his only daughter Harper, who turned 13, with a special birthday tribute.



The former footballer took to Instagram to celebrate his little princess’ birthday with an adorable video compilation as she officially became a teenager.

The montage of videos and pictures were set to the tune of Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars, featuring Harper through the years.

The footage included the snippets from when David and Victoria’s youngest baby took her first steps as a baby to now attending fashion shows and premieres with her parents and elder siblings.

"Happy 13th Birthday to my beautiful little girl [pink heart emoji]," David began the sweet caption accompanying the throwback and recent pictures and videos.

"Daddy is so proud of you, you have grown up to be a kind, generous & a beautiful young lady with the most amazing heart & the most amazing smile that we all love so so much [pink heart emoji]," he gushed over his daughter. "Always be the beautiful person that you are [pink heart emoji]."

"Harper Seven your my world [globe emoji]," David, 49, concluded the birthday note with a hashtag "#HarperSeven" as well as tagged his wife and their sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.

The video also included the snippets of Harper showing off her cooking skills and kicking some goals while playing soccer with her dad.