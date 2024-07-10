Scarlett Johansson trades superhero suit for dinosaur adventure

As Scarlett Johansson starts filming the latest Jurassic World instalment, she received a warm welcome from Jeff Goldblum, a veteran of the franchise.
In an interview on NBC's Today, Johansson confessed to being a "huge nerd" for the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World series.
As the conversation with host Savannah Guthrie wrapped up, Johansson was surprised with a special message: "Somebody wanted to welcome you aboard to the team."
When a video of Goldblum was played on air, Johansson's expression changed from mild confusion to a happy smile.
“Dr Johansson, this is Jeff Goldblum,” the veteran actor, donning his trademark glasses and a dinosaur sweater, said to the camera.
“Here’s what I want to say to you. This I know: Scarlett will find a way. Don’t get eaten, unless you want to. I love you.”
Goldblum's iconic line "Life finds a way" from the original 1993 Jurassic Park film has become a hallmark of the franchise.
As Dr Ian Malcolm, a mathematician, Goldblum's character famously uttered this phrase while navigating the chaos of cloned dinosaurs on a remote island.
The role has become synonymous with Goldblum and the Jurassic Park series, with him reprising the character in The Lost World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
Johansson gushes, obviously taken aback by the star of one of her favourite film videos.
“I mean, I think my life is complete. It’s done. Yes… done. I can retire. Oh my gosh!” The actor also politely corrected Guthrie’s misstatement of the line when she recalled it as “water finds a way.”
