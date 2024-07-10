Kelsey Grammer's daughter Spencer honors stepfather in tributary post

Spencer Grammer pens touching tribute for stepfather Dr. Bill

Kelsey Grammer's daughter Spencer Grammer recently penned a touching tribute to her stepfather Dr.Bill Skinner following his death this week.

The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to pay an honorary tribute to Skinner, who has "been there for me my whole life."

Although she mentioned that her mother Doreen Alderman and Dr. Bill split long time ago, he still remained an integral part of her life as she "always got to be his kid."

The mom-of-one posted a heartwarming photo alongside her stepfather and her son Emmett, flashing smiles as they enjoyed dinner together.

She wrote in the caption: "I've never been very open about my private life. But the man I consider as my father and the man who taught me unconditional love is a man by the name of Dr. Bill Skinner. I've known him since I was 5 years old and when he married my mom he signed up to be my Dad too."

"Even though he and my mom went their separate ways, he still showed up as my Dad. He has been there for me my whole life…no matter what I needed. He was there. I always got to be his kid. He always gave me a hug, always listened, always believed in me, and always supported me," she added.