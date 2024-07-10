Ariana Grande supports brother Frankie below nose job update post

Ariana Grande supports brother Frankie

Ariana Grande is all support for her brother Frankie.



Frankie Grande got his 31-year-old sister’s support when he shared a bruise-faced selfie of himself bandaged after a nose job

Ariana poured down her love below the post, “Perfect in all ways, always !!!!” adding a teddy bear, bubbles, and a seedling emoji.

“New nose. Who dis?,” Frankie wrote in the caption of the post which featured both his eyelids covered in a dark purple hue from bruising.

Frankie's nose bridge was covered with a cast that was packed with gauze under his nostrils. He also had a white strap around his head that was padded.

A few days later, the 41-year-old, who continues to recover from the rhinoplasty, posted numerous pictures of himself having fun in New York City.

The Big Brother alum wrote, “Took my new nose out to see New York. She loved The Wiz.”

Some days later, Frankie updated his fans about a minor setback during his recovery.

“It just blew up like a balloon, which apparently is supposed to happen, but I’m freaking out a teeny bit, but still very excited,” the Broadway star shared on his Instagram Stories Monday.