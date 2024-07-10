Paul Mescal shares reaction to ‘Glicked’ phenomenon

Paul Mescal discusses about 'Glicked' phenomenon

Paul Mescal has recently addressed Gladiator sequel having the same release date as Wicked.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Irish actor shared his reaction to the fans calling the release day “Glicked” just like Barbenheimer campaign.

Paul said, “Wickdiator doesn’t really roll off the tongue does it? I think my preference would probably be Glicked if it has a similar effect to what it did for Barbie and Oppenheimer.”

“It would be amazing because I think the films couldn’t be more polar opposites and it worked in that context previously,” explained the 28-year-old.

The Aftersun actor added, “So fingers crossed people come out and see both movies on opening weekend.”

The two big budget movies are going head-to-head in cinemas at the box office on November 22.

Interestingly, Normal People star Paul took up his role in this epic historical blockbuster, a sequel to Ridley Scott's award-winning 2000’s Gladiator.

Vanity Fair previously reported Wicked moved their date from November 20 to two days later when Ridley’s Gladiator II would be released.

Wicked director Jon M. Chu spoke about the schedule shake-up on X, formerly known as Twitter, and named the clash “Glicked”.

He said, “#Glicked November 22nd. Bring… everyone. #Erivo #Grande #Washington #Pascal #Mescal #Goldblum #Yeoh #Bailey #Scott #Chu & You.”