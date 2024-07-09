SZA explains why her first Billboard chart-topper had her ‘pissed off’

SZA wasn’t too happy about the fact that her first Billboard chart-topper was her 2022 hit, Kill Bill.

During her recent appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date series, the 34-year-old musician explained why the honour actually “pissed [her] off.”

“I knew it would be something that pissed me off. It’s always a song that I don’t give a f*** about that’s just super easy, not the s*** that I put so much heart and energy into,” she explained.

The four-time Grammy winner further acknowledged the shocking lyrics of the song, which she co-wrote with Grammy-nominated producer Carter Lang.

“Oh my God. It’s like, after I said that, I was like, ‘That was so crazy and harsh. I was just randomly slightly enraged,” she reflected.

Born Solána Imani Rowe, SZA has been openly vocal about her love-hate relationship with the song.

“I hated it. Well, I didn’t hate it. But I was like, ‘Can I say this? Is it silly?’” she said in Variety’s 2023 Hitmaker of the Year issue.

However, one of the producers of the song, Rob Bisel, reflected on Kill Bill’s appeal in another Billboard interview.

“It had this personality to it already. You can just see a cartoon playing out in your brain. The fact that people loved it and lifted it up like that echoes the sentiment of being able to put your thoughts out there in the most authentic and even aggressive way, but over such a sweet-sounding, psychedelic-sounding beat," Bisel said.