Julia Fox surprises fans with TikTok confession: 'boys, sorry, it's girls now'

Julia Fox reveals 'I think I like girls.'

Julia Fox made waves on social media this Monday, July 8, when she seemingly came out as a lesbian in a candid TikTok moment.

Fox shared a snippet from a viral video by user @emgwaciedawgie, where the user remarked, "I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It's like Aww, you hate that man."



In response, Fox addressed the camera while strolling down the street in sunglasses and a gray tank top, saying, "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry boys. Won't happen again."

The video sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many applauding Fox for her openness and wit in addressing her sexuality.

She sparked renewed interest in her personal life this week, following her earlier commentary in May about celibacy and dating app dynamics.

The 34-year-old actress responded to a TikTok discussing a controversial Bumble ad campaign that seemingly blamed women for men's behavior.

The campaign featured billboards with text reading, "A vow of celibacy is not the answer."

In a now-viral post, Fox shared her perspective, commenting, "2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh."

Her remarks ignited discussions online, resonating with many who appreciated her frankness on social issues and personal choices.