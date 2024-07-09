Prince Harry receives stern warning ahead of new honour

Prince Harry, who has come under fire about his new honour, is facing a mounting pressure to stop creating chaos in the US.



The Duke of Sussex has been issued a very stern warning against receiving the award as it may spark anger from Americans, who think he does not deserve it.

Harry must reconsider his decision as the mother of a US war hero killed in Afghanistan has condemned the move.

The Duke would receive the accolade at the ESPY (Excellence in Sport Performance Yearly) Awards in Los Angeles for founding the Invictus Games ten years ago.

A former Royal Navy chief has criticised the Duke of Sussex over his nomination for the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

The awards were set up in honour of Pat Tillman - a former NFL player who enlisted in the US Army following 9/11 and died in 2004 while serving in the military.



Tillman's mother expressed her "shock" at hearing that such a "controversial and divisive individual" was set to receive the award named after her son. She added that there "are recipients that are far more fitting" than the Duke.

Admiral Lord Alan West - a First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff from 2002 to 2006 - has warned Harry that "he ought to think very hard and long" about accepting particular awards.

'We don't want to see him booed!' Harry given stern warning after brutal award backlash." Lord West urged Harry to decline the award as it "doesn't travel well with people in the military".

"He ought to think very hard and long about accepting awards for things like being an exceptional pilot and being exceptionally brave," he told The Daily Mail.

"Some of the blame must lie with ESPN. They like picking him because it gives them immense publicity. But this is rather bad publicity for Harry."

He added that the Duke should "sit back and not accept awards like this".

Harry is said to be in hot water as his nomination has sparked fury with a petition launched to encourage officials to reconsider their decision.