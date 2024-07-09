‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel reportedly in works

A sequel to the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada is reportedly in the works, with writer Aline Brosh McKenna and producer Wendy Finerman attached to the project, according to Puck News.



The original film's director, David Frankel, is also in talks to return. While McKenna and Finerman are on board, no casting deals have been made, reports Deadline.

The original film, which earned an Oscar nomination, starred Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Adrian Grenier.

A representative for Disney, which acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019 and now owns the rights to the film, did not immediately respond to People magazine's request for more information.

The 2006 film adaptation of Lauren Weisberger's novel, The Devil Wears Prada, follows Andy Sachs, a recent college graduate, as she secures a job as assistant to the formidable Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.

Alongside colleagues Emily Charlton and Nigel, Andy navigates the fashion world. The film's success led to a worldwide gross of $326 million and an Oscar nomination for Meryl Streep.

A potential sequel may explore Miranda Priestly's continued reign at Runway, as she confronts the challenges of modern publishing and financial struggles.

Meanwhile, Emily Charlton is poised to become an executive at a luxury brand conglomerate that advertises with Runway.

Hathaway and Blunt have both indicated their contentment with the standalone success of the movie, without a sequel.

In recent interviews, Hathaway reiterated her skepticism about a potential sequel. In April, she told Extra, "Don't hold out too much hope" for another installment.

Earlier, in March, she mentioned to E! News, "I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen."