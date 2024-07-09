Jennifer Lopez's Hamptons outing with daughter Emme

Amidst rumors swirling about her relationship with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez opted for a relaxed outing with her daughter and friends.



The 54-year-old superstar, fresh off the release of her sizzling music video Cambia el Paso, was spotted in the upscale

The Hamptons neighborhood of New York in the company of her 16-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz.



JLo styled a stunning pink floral maxi dress paired with chic tan leather wedges.

Emme sported a casual ensemble featuring a baggy flannel over a brown T-shirt, paired with patterned shorts and classic black Converse Chuck Taylor high-top sneakers.

The outing coincided with a significant moment for Lopez, who recently celebrated the anniversary of her empowering anthem, Cambia el Paso, amid speculation about her relationship with Affleck.

Taking to Instagram, the Maid in Manhattan star shared a steamy music video for the 2021 hit, a song she co-wrote celebrating empowerment and taking control of one's destiny.