Jennifer Lopez posts her old breakup anthem amid Ben Affleck split rumours

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly facing marital woes

Jennifer Lopez is revisiting her 2021 break up anthem amid rumours of marital woes with Ben Affleck.

On Sunday, July 7, the 54-year-old singer took to her Instagram to post a clip from her Cambia el Paso music video as it marked its three-year anniversary. The song, which she co-wrote, encouraged taking control of one’s life and making necessary changes without fear.

"Cambia el Paso," which translates to "Change the Step," includes the powerful verse, "He doesn't deserve to have her in his arms." Although this line wasn't featured in the snippet Lopez shared, the message of empowerment resonated.

This post followed Lopez's separate Fourth of July celebration from her husband, Ben Affleck. While Lopez spent the holiday in New York, Affleck was in Los Angeles. The timing of the post and the song’s theme raised eyebrows, especially since Lopez originally released the song in July 2021, a few months after ending her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

The song's lyrics further emphasise independence and self-reliance: "Her life is better now without him … she doesn't need anyone to be well / She does not fail, she does not fail."

In a 2021 interview on SiriusXM's Pitbull's Globalization, Lopez explained, "The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step. Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do."

She continued, "If something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance."