Paris Hilton takes daughter to her namesake city: 'Dream come true'

Paris Hilton took her daughter, London Marilyn, to the city she was named after, for the first time ever.
The 43-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Sunday, July 7, to express her happiness as she checked another wish off her bucket list: taking her daughter to London.
"London Hilton at The London Hilton[sparkle, baby, hotel emoji]," she began in the caption. "So in love with my little Princess! [crown emoji]."
"Bringing her to the city she’s named after for the first time is a dream come true! [teary eyes emoji]," Paris said, adding, "I’ve spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby."
Paris was over the moon to share the special family tradition with her daughter, "Named after my favourite city in the world!"
"Can’t wait to make new memories together at my favourite @Hilton in #London @LondonHiltonPL [red heart and sparkle emoji]," Paris concluded the heartwarming caption with "#ItMattersWhereYouStay."
The caption accompanied an adorable video of the mother playing with her eight-month-old daughter.
"London is in London," followed by "Hi smiley girl" text flashed on the screen as Paris gave the baby a lot of kisses.
She cooed and caressed the infant, lying on a bed wearing a colourful playsuit.
